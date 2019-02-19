City closing aquatic centre for repairs

Swimming and fitness classes to close for four days while city fixes hot tub water line

The Aquatic Centre at Western Financial Place will be closed for four days due to repairs starting on Thursday, Feb. 21.

The city will be repairing the water line to the hot tub, and for the safety of workers and the public, the leisure pool will also be drained.

Once the repairs are completed, both the hot tub and leisure pool will be refilled and reheated.

All swimming and fitness classess scheduled over those four days are cancelled.

The lane pool will reopen at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, while the leisure pool is not expected to be open for public use until the next day.

Please call the pool desk at 250-489-0220 if you have questions or need more information.