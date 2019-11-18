City buys land for park next to school

Premier John Horgan glances up at the architecture of the gym at c’usqunela elementary during a funding announcement for a new school in October in Maple Ridge. THE NEWS/files

Maple Ridge has bought a five-acre piece of land on 108th Avenue in northeast Albion for $11.1 million, for a future park, the city announced Monday.

The property at 24809 – 108th Ave., is next to the site that will be used for a new school.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district announced in October that it was buying the corner lot at 249th Street and 108th Avenue for a new school.

“The city has a long-standing agreement with School District No. 42 to collaborate on the development of future school and park sites. By working together to provide multi-use park, play and recreational spaces, we ensure taxpayer dollars are maximized,” Mayor Michael Morden said in a release.

He cited the partnership between the school district and the city in building the Albion Community Centre and c’usqunela elementary next to each other.

The school opened in September.

The community centre opens next year.

Morden said that the acquisition secures the park site as part of the long-term plan for northeast Albion and “ensures we have the land in place to deliver integrated community amenities for future residents of this fast-growing neighbourhood.”

The province provided the school district $5.4 million for the school site property, but the amount the city paid for its site wasn’t disclosed.

