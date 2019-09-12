City buys Five Acre Farms in Harewood for $1.38 million

Farmland affectionately known as the Five Acre Farm in Harewood has sold.

Nanaimo councillors have agreed to purchase the Five Acre Farm, a two-hectare farm plot at 933 Park Ave. for $1.38 million according to a city press release issued Thursday.

An agreement was also made by councillors to allow Nanaimo Foodshare to use “a portion of the property” to grow food for residents. The charitable organization currently uses the site for a number of its programs.

Council’s decision was made during an in-camera meeting on Aug. 26, making the city the owners of one of the last remaining five-acre farm plots in Nanaimo.

Park space and “future housing opportunities” have been identified by the city as other uses for the site, the release notes.

“Council is very excited to announce the acquisition of the Five Acres Farm. This is a special property that adds incredible value to the Harewood neighbourhood. The acquisition hits on many of council’s goals including environmental protection, nature park, urban farming, storm water management and housing,” Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog said in the release.

Menawhile, Coun. Ian Thorpe told the News Bulletin that Five Acre Farms had been on council’s radar for awhile and that he’s pleased council was able to buy it.

“Council thought it was an excellent opportunity to purchase and protect an important piece of land in the community,” he said, adding that it fits within the vision laid out in the Harewood neighbourhood plan.

Thorpe said discussions will need to take place to fully determine future uses for the property such as housing and types of housing. He said while there have been some discussions with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity about housing options there aren’t any plans and there has been no talk about supportive housing for the property, either.

