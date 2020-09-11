City awards contract for slope stabilization project in Revelstoke

There will be a detour on 3rd St. East for a few weeks this fall

Revelstoke will see another detour in coming weeks for a slope stabilization project on 3rd St. East.

The tender for the upcoming project was awarded by city council to Revelstoke-based Speers Construction Inc. for $336,000 plus taxes.

Settlement along the riverbank in the area triggered a geotechnical investigation in 2015.

Phase 1 of the project, which saw the relocation of the sanitary main line to the north side of the street. At the time an additional geotechnical test pit was reviewed and a contractor made recommendations to repair the settled area.

Steve Black, director of engineering for the city said that the project will take 2-3 weeks and that there is a detour plan in place to minimize the impact for Jones Distillery and Old School Eatery in the old Mountain View School building.

Sub-contractors proposed by Speers include Valley Blacktop in Revelstoke.

