City asking for feedback about parking needs

The City of Nanaimo is looking to replace a development parking bylaw and seeks public input to develop a new bylaw.
The city has an open house planned for Tuesday, April 3 from 6-8 p.m. at the Beban Park social centre.
The purpose of the new bylaw is to achieve a more compact and walkable community per the city’s official community and transportation master plans and will regulate off-street parking requirements for vehicles and bicycles throughout Nanaimo, the city said in a press release.
Parking at shopping centres, bicycle parking and multiple family parking requirements are among potential changes, as well as a new format to evaluate requests for parking variance.
An online survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/NanaimoParking.
For more information, follow this link.