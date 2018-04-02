City asking for feedback about parking needs

Open house will be held Tuesday, April 3 at Beban Park social centre

The City of Nanaimo is looking to replace a development parking bylaw and seeks public input to develop a new bylaw.

The city has an open house planned for Tuesday, April 3 from 6-8 p.m. at the Beban Park social centre.

The purpose of the new bylaw is to achieve a more compact and walkable community per the city’s official community and transportation master plans and will regulate off-street parking requirements for vehicles and bicycles throughout Nanaimo, the city said in a press release.

Parking at shopping centres, bicycle parking and multiple family parking requirements are among potential changes, as well as a new format to evaluate requests for parking variance.

An online survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/NanaimoParking.

For more information, follow this link.

