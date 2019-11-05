City announces changes to improve public safety departments

The City of Penticton announced its commitment to public safety improvements on Tuesday. (file photo)

The City of Penticton announced Tuesday it is beginning to deliver municipal services to support safe, secure and healthy Penticton through different managerial and operational realignments designed to improve cooperation and communication across the city’s three public safety portfolios – bylaw, fire and police.

“2019 saw council commit to public safety improvements through actions involving funding for new RCMP and Bylaw positions, engagement on safety concerns, revised bylaws for the downtown and meetings with provincial officials on topics ranging from the court system to discarded needles,” said chief administrative officer, Donny van Dyk, in the release. “While these public-facing initiatives are generating results, staff have identified additional opportunities internally to improve public safety through more coordinated leadership and improved department collaboration.”

