Citizens can weigh in virtually on the Chilliwack budget at Dec. 1 public hearing

Registration deadline is at 4 p.m. today for any citizens wishing to comment on the City of Chilliwack’s 2021 budget at the Dec. 1 public hearing.

Public-health restrictions on public gatherings means that in-person presentations at City Hall for Council meetings and public hearings are not permitted, according city officials, but residents are still able to offer virtual feedback by phone or Zoom.

Council is set to give third reading to the 2021 Financial Plan bylaw, with a proposed property tax increase of 2.99 per cent. The budget received first and second reading Nov. 19.

To register to comment at the Dec. 1 public hearing on the City of Chilliwack budget, it has to be the day before, so the deadline is Nov. 30 (today) at 4 p.m. There are three ways to register with the city clerk’s office: emailed in writing, by phone, or by videoconference.

In this latest budget, RCMP is gaining five members to tackle high crime and reduce officer caseloads, and one RCMP support staff, adding up to a total of 133 RCMP members in total funded strength. Proposed additions also include two firefighters, road rehab, climate action items, and LED lighting upgrades, especially downtown.

The online budget survey ranked ‘policing’ as the highest priority of those who weighed in, followed by: fire protection, roads and transportation, flood protection and parks and trails, as the top five.

The proposed tax increase of 2.99 per cent is down from the 3.32 per cent hike approved last year this time for the 2020 budget.

For more information contact budget@chilliwack.com or see the budget documents including capital plan, financial plan and the presentation made by finance director Glen Savard.

