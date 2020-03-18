Citizen offices closed to the public

But there's still plenty of ways to reach us

The Citizen office is now closed the public, as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. (Andrea Rondeau/Citizen)

Effective immediately, Wednesday, March 18, the Cowichan Valley Citizen office in Duncan has closed to the public.

The Citizen team remains on the job, but we will not be handling walk-in customers, in a bid to preserve the health of the public and our staff during the COVID-19 outbreak. This is strictly a precautionary measure.

If you need to reach the Citizen for any reason you can do so by phone at 250-748-2666, or by email:

Publisher: warren.goulding@blackpress.ca

Editor: editor@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

Sales: david.vandeventer@blackpress.ca

Circulation: audette.lepage@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

Classifieds: bcclassifieds@blackpress.ca

We thank you for your patience during this time. For all the latest news about COVID-19 and from around the Cowichan Valley check out our websites: www.cowichanvalleycitizen.com, www.lakecowichangazette.com

Cowichan Valley Citizen