Cirque du Soleil brings dazzling ice show Axel to Victoria this spring

Just when Victoria’s weather starts warming up, Cirque du Soleil brings some icy excitement to the city.

Cirque Du Soleil lands in spring 2020 with seven performances of its ice show Axel at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

Axel combines incredible ice skating, mind-blowing acrobatics, live music and incredible graphics to offer a one-of-a-kind Cirque du Soleil experience.

The show’s website says spectators will follow the “electrifying journey” taken by lead character Axel and his love interest, Lei.

“Together they jet off on a fast-moving quest through fantastic and colourful worlds to retrieve the stolen light from the mystical Vi.”

Performances run from May 28 to May 31, 2020. Tickets will be available online at sofmc.com.

