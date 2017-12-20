Cilaire students evacuated after bomb threat

Cilaire Elementary students were evacuated this morning after staff found a bomb threat graffitied on the school building.

Students were evacuated to the Church of the Nazarene on Wednesday after school staff spotted graffiti on the school’s exterior indicating a specific day and time for the bomb threat, according to Dale Burgos, school district spokesman, adding it was new and something that has to be taken very seriously.

“Of course, right away RCMP, district senior staff, safety and wellness staff and school staff activated protocol and we wanted to make sure we evacuated the students immediately,” he said.

Parents were given the option of leaving their kids at the school or picking them up from the church after 10 a.m. The RCMP, senior staff and school administration are doing a check of the school, which Burgos said is normal practice. It’s not yet known when classes will resume.

signature