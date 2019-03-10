Cigarette sales down 22.3 per cent from Dec. 2018 to Jan. 2019

A total number of 1.3 billion cigarettes were sold in Jan.

The total number of cigarettes sold in Canada has decreased by 22.3 per cent from last December to January this year according to new information released by Statistic Canada.

READ ALSO: No confirmed cases of measles on Vancouver Island, says Island Health

A total of 1.3 billion cigarettes were sold in January 2019, that’s down 3.6 per cent when compared with January 2018.

This comes even with the number of Canadian manufactured cigarettes increased in January 2019 by 32.6 per cent from December, producing 1.8 billion cigarettes.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay officers deal with deer impaled on fence

Cigarette production increased 18.9 per cent when compared to the same month a year earlier

Tobacco use is estimated to cost the B.C. economy over $2.3 billion each year including health care costs from treating tobacco-related illnesses, increased sick time and lower productivity according to the Clean Air Coalition.

The total number of #cigarettes sold decreased 22.3% from December 2018 to 1.3 billion in January 2019, and was down 3.6% compared with January 2018. ðŸ“‰ https://t.co/r0Cr9t4E30 pic.twitter.com/ghEUQmhayR — Statistics Canada (@StatCan_eng) March 5, 2019

In Canada, tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death and exposure to second hand smoke kills more than 1,000 non-smokers every year.

kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.