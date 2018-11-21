Church of St Paul and Barriere Legion ring the bell of peace

Here is a very brief story concerning the Bells of Peace. Please feel free to rewrite it. I have sent along a number of pictures. Please choose what you feel is appropriate. Pictures are by Laura-Ann Farquharson (with names) or me (177, 178, 179). I will send the photos in two lots.

Barriere Legion officer Al Fortin rings the Bell Of Peace at the Church of St. Paul in Barriere on Nov. 11.Laura-Ann Farquharson photo:

On November 11, at the going down of the sun, communities across Canada marked the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War with the ringing of 100 bells. The ringing of bells emulates the moment in 1918 when church bells across Europe tolled as four years of war had come to an end.

In Barriere, The Church of St Paul and the Barriere Legion hosted a commemorative ceremony to help Canada Remember. The service was led by Glenn Andrews and began with a brief history.

Legion and church members took turns striking the bell or reciting poetry.

As the sun set the final 10 tolls rang out in remembrance of those who have lost their lives and in honour of Barriere’s Veterans.

After the ceremony those who had gathered stayed to break bread and remember.