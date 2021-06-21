Church burns on Penticton Indian Band land

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning

It's believed the Sacred Hearts church on PIB land burned Sunday night. (Aileen Mascasaet Maningas)

It’s believed the Sacred Hearts Church on Penticton Indian Band land burned early Monday morning.

At 1:24 a.m., Penticton Fire Rescue went to a structure fire at Green Mountain Road and Lilac Lane.

Pictures posted to Facebook groups show a building full of flames. According to unconfirmed reports, the blaze was put out fairly quickly.

There was also a structure fire at 3 a.m. in Oliver on Nk’Mip Road and Spud Allen Road.

Today, June 21, is National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada.

A statement from B.C. Premier this morning recognizes the day is marked in grief.

“As we honour and celebrate Indigenous communities today, we must also recognize the systemic racism, discrimination and inter-generational trauma Indigenous peoples have experienced and continue to experience. These harms are a daily, lived reality for Indigenous peoples,” said Premier John Horgan.

The City of Penticton will not participate in any formal Canada Cay celebrations this year out of respect for Indigenous communities across Canada.

The decision comes after the discovery of 215 deceased children at a former Kamloops residential school has sparked an increased spotlight on residential schools and on Canada’s overlooked, dark history with Indigenous people.

