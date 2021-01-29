Christopher James Paton pleads guilty to impaired driving causing bodily harm charge

Two people were sent to hospital — one in serious condition — after a collision in Aldergrove on Feb. 10, 2018 (Aldergrove Star files)

A Surrey man has pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing bodily harm, which left an Aldergrove man with life-altering injuries after a crash in February of 2018.

Christopher James Paton, 40, faced three charges when he headed to court in February of 2019. Two of the charges – causing an accident resulting in bodily harm and dangerous driving causing bodily harm – were later dropped by the Crown.

Paton signalled his intention to enter a guilty plea on Sept. 11, which was handed down on Jan. 26 – a sentence has to to be determined.

READ MORE: Charges laid in serious February 2018 crash that left passenger injured

On Feb. 10, 2018, Paton’s right-hand drive Mitsubishi Lancer collided with a parked Dodge 3500 truck on 273rd Street and 29th Avenue.

“The Lancer was southbound on 273 Street when failed to negotiate the slight curve in the road and crossed over to the northbound lane colliding with the legally parked Dodge,” said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy. “The passenger was airlifted for treatment of his life-threatening injuries.”

Largy added that an analysis of Paton’s blood alleged his blood alcohol content to have been nearly three times the legal limit and that the Lancer was travelling at over 145 km/h prior to the collision.

His passenger, a 38 year old man, sustained injuries that were said to permanently alter the course of his life.

________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Aldergrove Star