Christopher Derickson outlines his priorities as newly elected Westbank First Nation chief

Supporting the local economy and revitalizing their language are top priorities

Derickson said revitalizing their culture and language along with creating a sustainable economy are at the top of his agenda as the Nation’s newly elected chief.

Chris Derickson is ready to tackle the issues and priorities that are important to Westbank First Nation as their newly elected chief.

Derickson was recently elected with 376 votes during the Nation’s general election on Sept. 19. Four new councillors were also elected.

Christopher Raymond Derickson elected new chief of Westbank First Nation

Derickson said he’s still full of emotion after his election victory.

“It’s still sinking in,” said Derickson. “People call me chief and I forget to respond. We’re all overwhelmed by it, but we’re all very supported by our members. I’m looking forward to a great three years.”

Making sure the First Nation’s economy remains sustainable is just one item Derickson said he wants to tackle in his term.

“My priority is ensuring all of our members are looked after. Aside from that, we also have 10,000 non-member residents and 500 businesses on our reserve. We want to make sure the economy we’ve built here continues to flourish.”

The Westbank First Nation’s generated $1 billion in gross domestic product last year, according to their website. The First Nation also raised $117 million in revenue last year from businesses operating on their reserve.

Dericksons said revitalizing their language is also on the top of his agenda.

“I think all of council is behind revitalizing our language and putting more of a focus on our culture. We want to get more fluent speakers in our membership. That’ll be a very high priority for us.”

At the opening of the newly-renovated sənsisyustən House of Learning elementary school on Thursday, Derickson said he’d like to turn the facility on Quail Road into a full-immersion nsyilxcən language school one day.

The Westbank First Nation unveiled their new House of Learning school today. The house will provide five new classrooms at the existing facility and will help ease enrollment pressures over the coming years. pic.twitter.com/QK78p0zFhH — Connor Trembley (@ConnorTrembley) September 26, 2019

The Westbank First Nation is one of seven Indigenous communities that make up the Okanagan Nation where the nsyilxcən language is spoken.

The new chief and councillors were officially sworn into their new positions at an oath of office meeting on September 24.

@connortrembleyconnor.trembley@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.