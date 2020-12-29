Christmas week busy for Castlegar area fire departments

Christmas week was a busy one for local emergency service providers with fire departments and ambulances called out for vehicle accidents, fires and medical calls.

Castlegar Fire Department Chief Sam Lattanzio reports that between Dec. 23 and Dec. 28, CFD responded to at least 25 calls

We have included some of the calls from Castlegar Fire Department (CFD), Ootischenia Fire Department (OFD), Pass Creek Fire Department (PCFD), Robson Fire Department (RFD) and Tarrys Fire Rescue (TFR).

Dec. 22

OFD — Single vehicle flipped on side off of Columbia Road in Ootischenia. Icy roads blamed. Driver transported to hospital by BC Ambulance (BCAS).

OFD — Pickup truck in ditch one kilometre west of new brake check on Highway 3 climbing up the Paulson Summit. OFD Chief Len Coates said roads were plowed and sanded, but still icy. Driver was not injured.

Dec. 23

OFD — Medical call for a patient having chest pains. BCAS also responded and took care of the patient.

Multiple — Vehicle incident at the 1400 block of Pass Creek Road. A call to dispatch reported that a vehicle had gone down the bank approximately 30 feet. The lone occupant of the vehicle was trapped with serious injuries. RFD responded, but CFD was called in to perform the extrication. Lattanzio said numerous tools were used including the portable battery powered “jaws of life” on board CFD Rescue 1, ropes and basket stretcher, chainsaws and the light tower from Rescue 1. The driver was transported by BCAS to hospital. RCMP, BCAS and PCFD also responded to the call. The incident remains under investigation by RCMP.

Dec. 26

TFR — Two-vehicle collision at Shore Acres hill on Highway 3A. North bound car lost control and collided with the other vehicle. Multiple patients transported to hospital by BCAS.

CFD — Garage fire in the 300 block of 5th Street. The structure was completely destroyed. No one injured. Fire is under investigation.

Castlegar News