The KidSport Tree Recycling depot will take place Jan. 2-3, 2021. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Christmas tree chipping offered in Port Alberni

Take your tree to the Echo Centre back parking lot

  • Dec. 29, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The city of Port Alberni will once again be offering tree chipping for Christmas trees.

On Saturday, Jan. 2 and Sunday, Jan. 3, take your tree to the Echo Centre back parking lot (entrance off 1oth Avenue), where it will be chipped and mulched. The chipped material will be used in the City of Port Alberni parks department’s composting program.

Drop offs are by donation, with proceeds going to the Port Alberni KidSport Chapter. KidSport helps to pay registration fees for children unable to afford the cost of organized sports.

Alberni Valley News

Previous story
Christmas Eve death being investigated in Prince Rupert
Next story
2020 Year in Review: September

Just Posted

Most Read