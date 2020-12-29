Christmas tree chipping offered in Port Alberni

Take your tree to the Echo Centre back parking lot

The city of Port Alberni will once again be offering tree chipping for Christmas trees.

On Saturday, Jan. 2 and Sunday, Jan. 3, take your tree to the Echo Centre back parking lot (entrance off 1oth Avenue), where it will be chipped and mulched. The chipped material will be used in the City of Port Alberni parks department’s composting program.

Drop offs are by donation, with proceeds going to the Port Alberni KidSport Chapter. KidSport helps to pay registration fees for children unable to afford the cost of organized sports.

Alberni Valley News