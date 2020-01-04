Christmas tree chipping fundraisers going on all weekend

Numerous places in Nanaimo to bring Christmas trees for disposal Jan. 4-5

Members of Nanaimo District Secondary School basketball and the Miss Nanaimo Ambassador Program are holding a Christmas tree chipping fundraiser at the school parking lot Jan. 4 and 5. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

With Christmas in the rear-view mirror, Nanaimo District Secondary School basketball and the Miss Nanaimo Ambassador Program are among groups holding Christmas tree chipping fundraisers this weekend.

In addition to Christmas tree disposal at the NDSS parking lot (355 Wakesiah Ave.), from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 4-5, the high school and program are also accepting recyclables: bottles, plastics, glass, cardboard and paper. There is a minimum donation of $5.

According to Graham Giske, NDSS teacher and basketball coach, the ambassador program and the high school hoop teams will split the proceeds.

READ ALSO: Coins for Kids busy collecting to support charities

Other groups are holding similar fundraisers across Nanaimo.

B.C. SPCA Nanaimo branch will hold a tree chipping on Jan. 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brooks Landing mall parking lot, 2000 North Island Hwy.

Nanaimo Fish and Game Club will offer Christmas tree disposal Jan. 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its 1325 Nanaimo Lakes Rd. site.

Nanaimo Lions Club will host its tree chipping Jan. 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the southwest parking lot of Nanaimo North Town Centre, 4750 Rutherford Rd.

Nanaimo Search and Rescue will accept Christmas trees for chipping Jan. 4-5 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Country Club Centre, 3200 North Island Hwy.

Volunteer Nanaimo hosts a chipping event Jan. 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the parking lot of the Real Canadian Superstore at 6435 Metral Dr.

reporter@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow Karl on Twitter and Instagram