The Trail Times hosted its annual Carriers Appreciation Christmas party with pizza and a movie at the Royal Theatre on Monday. Over 40 carriers, who help deliver our product from Rossland to Fruitvale to Genelle, settled in for pizza and a special screening of the animated movie “The Star.” The Trail Times prints 3,200 papers Tuesday through Friday, and has 60 carriers who service approximately 100 routes. The Schneider family enjoyed the festivities. (Sheri Regnier photos)