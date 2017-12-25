Christmas spirit alive and well

Itâ€™s good to see folks coming back to more traditional Christmas decorating, but keeping greens fresh is important.

With all these donations to those in need, even the grinchiest among us must feel the tiniest bit of the Christmas spirit.

It’s remarkable how far the community has come in just a short time with the Christmas Hamper program.

At one point not too long ago the Christmas Hamper program was in threat of not going forward as the volunteers were aging and needed help but no one seemed to want to come forward.

Now this year, there’s fundraisers organized by kind volunteers in the community just wanting to give back. There’s businesses like the Cawston Marketplace that continue to give year after year. There’s the volunteers at the food bank that donate so much of their time picking items up and organizing.

There’s all those that gave at the many fundraising opportunities this season or who give at Valley First Credit Union.

This year the Lower Similkameen Community Services Society stepped up and did the hamper program applications. That move alone made it simple for people to sign up and while there they many had the chance to learn about other programs offered by the society that could help them in other ways.

The hampers aren’t the only way people give this time of year.

On the 25th there of course will be the annual dinner organized by Keremeos Community Church at the Seniors Centre from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Those volunteers work so hard to prepare the meal and it’s such a fun and relaxed atmosphere while friends old and new break bread and eat turkey together.

There’s been lots of programs from the Handbags of Hope that the Royal Purple organized to the Naughty Knitters who have been making scarves, mitts, slippers, you name it for months and donated those items to people who need them.

This community gives all year round from all the service clubs that work tirelessly to raise funds to make sure our students have bursaries to pursue their dreams in post secondary education to putting on events or making sure people have access to affordable meals or can make their doctor’s appointments.

Before the end of year, in a quiet moment, take some time to think about how wonderful this community really is. It’s hard to remember sometimes for some during all the hustle bustle, but there’s so many examples of the Christmas spirit shining through all throughout the year.

Merry Christmas from everyone at the Review.