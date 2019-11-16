Christmas parade returning to downtown Courtenay

The annual Comox Valley Christmas Parade will take place starting at 2 p.m.

The Christmas Parade guest of honour, Santa, always arrives on the back of a Courtenay Fire Department firetruck. (File photo)

On Dec. 1, Downtown Courtenay BIA will be hosting the Comox Valley Christmas Parade celebrating this year’s theme – a Winter Wonderland.

The annual Comox Valley Christmas Parade will take place on 5th Street from Harmston Ave. to Cliffe Ave. starting at 2 p.m.

Downtown Courtenay BIA would like to thank the parade’s major sponsors – The Eagle 97.3, The Comox Valley Record, Brian McLean Chevrolet Buick GMC, Thrifty Foods and Mackenzie Gartside & Associates for contributing to this event and making it a success.

In addition, this year Downtown Courtenay BIA has partnered with the City of Courtenay to offer a full day of events, which includes live entertainment, a craft fair and photos with Santa at the Native Sons Hall, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Downtown Courtenay loves hosting this festive and fun event. It brings the whole community together in one place to celebrate a really special time of year,” says Jenny Deters, president of the Downtown Courtenay BIA.

The event committee is welcoming additional float registrants to join in the parade and showcase their business or group to the thousands of spectators.

Parade applications can be downloaded at www.downtowncourtenay.com.

Businesses and organizations that partake in the parade have an opportunity to receive one of the fantastic category prizes.

The judges will determine the winners for the following categories:

Best Overall – $500 cash from Mackenzie Gartside and Associates –Select Mortgages

Best Commercial Entry – $500 advertising certificate – The Comox Valley Record

Best Non- Profit – $500 cash from Brian McLean Chevrolet

Best Entertaining – $500 Thrifty Food gift certificates

Best Children/Youth – $500 gift certificates from Downtown Courtenay Businesses

Mayors Choice – $500 gift certificates from Downtown Courtenay Businesses

Best New Entry – $500 gift certificates Downtown Courtenay Businesses

The event committee is also encouraging spectators to bring an item for the Comox Valley Food Bank, which can be dropped off at the Scotia Bank Plaza or at the large community Christmas Tree on England Ave. and 5th Street.

Watch for other events and activities happening in Downtown Courtenay during the holiday season, including Moonlight and Magic and the Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Nov 22. For additional details, visit Downtown Courtenay BIA website at www.downtowncourtenay.com or call 250 800 9497.