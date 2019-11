The market benefits the school's grade 7 and 8 field trip to Quebec City

École Entre-Lacs will hold a free Christmas Market on Nov. 15 from 12 to 4 p.m. to benefit the school’s grade 7 and 8 field trip to Quebec City. The event will feature local artists, raffles and live entertainment. (Stock photo)

‘Tis the season to do some early Christmas shopping, and Penticton’s École Entre-Lacs has you covered.

There will be a free admission Christmas Market at the school on Nov. 15, proceeds from which will benefit the school’s grade 7 and 8 field trip to Quebec City.

The market takes place in the school’s gym, 1213 Debeck Rd. from 4 to 8 p.m. features local artists, raffles and live entertainment.

