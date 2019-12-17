Christmas lights in Nanaimo brighten the season

Christmas lights at 4311 Jingle Pot Rd. The property was chosen by Greater Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce judges as one of the best in the city. (News Bulletin photo)

It remains to be seen whether Nanaimo will get a white Christmas this year, but one thing’s certain – we’re getting a bright Christmas.

The Greater Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas light contest garnered a half dozen more runners-up than last year, suggesting a lot of enthusiasm went into lighting up homes and businesses around the city this year.

“Very hard to pick winners with so many beautiful homes lovingly decorated,” noted chamber judges. “A lot of creativity and hard work has gone into many homes in Nanaimo.”

This year’s winners are: 3319 Savannah Pl., 520 Churchill Ave. and 4311 Jingle Pot Rd.

The commercial entries that caught the eyes of judges were Kiwanis Village at 1233 Kiwanis Cres., Woodgrove Pines Wellness Clinic at 6135 Metral Dr., Ricky’s All-Day Grill at 6650 Island Hwy., and RBC Woodgrove at 6631 Island Hwy.

