Christmas Grinch descends on Vernon

A Christmas Grinch has allegedly stolen the Christmas cheer from three Vernon homeowners.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have received three separate report of thefts where Christmas light projectors and decorations are being taken from homes throughout the Vernon area.

The suspected thief is entering the yards of local homes, unplugging light projectors and making off with the lights in the middle of the night.

While video surveillance has been obtained from some of the reported thefts, the video is of poor quality and hard to make out a suspect, says Vernon RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett.

There have been no other witness accounts of this Grinch in action, but Brett says it’s only a matter of time before the suspect is seen or recognized from home surveillance systems.

RCMP advises Vernon residents who have any valuable Christmas light equipment that is easily accessible to a person walking by, to secure the item and bring it inside for the night.

“Although we have only had the three reported incidents, the Vernon RCMP are aware there may be more incidents undocumented as it appears to be a hot topic on social media sites,” Brett said.

“Again, we are encouraging residents to secure their valuables and be diligent in watching for anyone that doesn’t belong in their respective neighbourhood.”

Anyone with information regarding these light thefts are asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

