Christmas Eve death being investigated in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert RCMP are investigating the death of a 28-year old male

Prince Rupert RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a 28-year old male in the city on Dec. 24 (File photo)

The Prince Rupert RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a 28-year-old male on Dec. 24.

Police were called to a residence in the 1400 block of 7th Ave E. at 2:37 p.m on Christmas Eve after receiving a report from the BC Ambulance Service of the death.

“Police are currently on scene investigating the death and will continue to be on scene for the next couple of days,” an RCMP Press release on Dec. 24 said.

There is no threat to the public the RCMP said however, they are requesting that if you had seen anything suspicious in 1400 block of 7th Ave E during this time please contact the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-627-0700 or Crimestoppers at 1 800 222-8477.

More to come

K-J Millar | Journalist

Send K-J email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Prince Rupert Northern View