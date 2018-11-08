Christina Lake teacher recognized for excellence in education

Sing it! A local music teacher has been provincially recognized for her outstanding teaching and contributions to music education.

Kirsten Rezansoff, a music teacher at Christina Lake Elementary, was presented with the Outstanding Professional Educator (Elementary) award from the B.C. Music Educator’s Association at the association’s annual general meeting in Richmond.

Rezansoff has been teaching at Christina Lake Elementary for 13 years, and is also the current director of the Grand Forks Choral Society. She said she is honoured to have been recognized, especially as a rural teacher.

“I was really honoured and humbled,” she said. “As a music teacher at a rural school, we can tend to feel a bit isolated. The big awards go to teachers in the Lower Mainland. This is a really big honour.”

Rezansoff was nominated by former Christina Lake Elementary music teacher Elaine McGauley. Rezansoff said she had no idea she had been nominated until she found out she had won.

McGauley said Rezansoff received a standing ovation following her acceptance speech, after participants heard about Rezansoff’s contributions to music education at Christina Lake, as well as to the Grand Forks Choral Society where she is director.

The nomination asks how teachers have contributed to forming and leading an outstanding music program and how the teachers have contributed to music locally and provincially.

Rezansoff said she believes music and arts education is one of the most important parts of a student’s education, and is thankful for the value on arts education in School District 51.

“I am so lucky to teach music where people know how important it is and I never have to fight for it,” she said.

“Students come to us with challenges, and music is part of the answer … There is power in making music together. It connects us, helps us understand others, and gives us joy.”