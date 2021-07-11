Christina Lake firefighters rescue man injured in cliff jump

Fire Chief Joe Geary is warning the public not to jump in the Kettle River near Cascade falls

First responders are warning the public against cliff-diving after a man was pulled out of the Kettle River and then hoisted up a rocky slope Sunday, July 11.

The man, roughly 50 years old, jumped off a rock formation 20 feet above the river, dislocating his right shoulder when he hit the water near Cascade Falls at around 3:15 p.m, according to Joe Geary, chief of Christina Lake Fire and Rescue. The man was saved by nearby swimmers who managed to get him onto the rocky shore.

That stretch of the river, including and especially the Kettle River Trestle Bridge, is a popular draw among summer daredevils. “We’re there at least once a year, rescuing someone who’s jumped off the bridge or one of the nearby cliffs,” Geary told The Gazette Sunday evening.

Taking the plunge might sound like fun, but Geary said it carries “a serious risk of drowning or some other horrible injury.”

Sunday’s incident spelled that out to a tee, he continued. The man’s injury left him tremendous pain, not mitigated in the slightest during his spectacular rescue which saw volunteer firefighters fit the man in a litter and then hoist him up the rocks using climbing ropes. A waiting ambulance crew then took the man to Grand Forks’ Boundary Hospital, Geary said.

The Interior Health Authority saw more than one-third of accidental drownings in B.C. between 2008 and 2016, according to a 2017 report by the BC Coroners Service. In that time, the report attributes at least one drowning death per year to “jumping from height,” making for a total of 18 related deaths.

The largest proportion of period drownings (around 24 per cent) happened in people between the ages of 19 and 29, with the second-highest (17 per cent) among people aged 50 to 59, according to the report.

