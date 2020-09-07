Members of Christina Lake Fire & Rescue at the scene of a Ponderosa area fire, Sunday, Sept. 6. (Facebook/Christina Lake Fire & Resuce)

Christina Lake firefighters put out Labour Day morning fire

Christina Lake Fire & Rescue said the fire started after a tree brought down powerlines.

  • Sep. 7, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Firefighters put out a small fire near Christina Lake early Monday morning, Sept. 7.

Christina Lake Fire & Rescue responded to a half-hectare blaze on Ponderosa Drive caused by downed powerlines, the department reported on its Facebook page at around 9 a.m.

Flying embers ignited a second, smaller fire two blocks from where the powerlines hit the ground, the post said.

[gps-image name=”22632890_web1_200910-GFG-ChristinaLake_FIRE-Christina_FireRescue_1.jpg”]

Accompanying pictures show that both fires were thoroughly extinguished shortly after sunrise.

No injuries or property damage have been reported.

More details to follow.

