Christina Lake firefighters put out Labour Day morning fire

Firefighters put out a small fire near Christina Lake early Monday morning, Sept. 7.
Christina Lake Fire & Rescue responded to a half-hectare blaze on Ponderosa Drive caused by downed powerlines, the department reported on its Facebook page at around 9 a.m.
Flying embers ignited a second, smaller fire two blocks from where the powerlines hit the ground, the post said.
[gps-image name=”22632890_web1_200910-GFG-ChristinaLake_FIRE-Christina_FireRescue_1.jpg”]
Accompanying pictures show that both fires were thoroughly extinguished shortly after sunrise.
No injuries or property damage have been reported.
More details to follow.
