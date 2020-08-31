Christie Mountain wildfire update: No imminent threat to properties

BC Wildfire Service is still working in the area and spot fires and smoke may be visible

There is no imminent wildfire threat to residents impacted by the Christie Mountain Wildfire at this time, according to an update from The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC).

However, BC Wildfire Service is still working in the area and spot fires and smoke may be visible.

Residents are advised to be aware of equipment and crews. Boaters on Skaha Lake are asked to stay clear of aircraft conducting wildfire operations.

Residents living in Heritage Hills are reminded to refer to the fire re-entry kit for information about water, sanitary sewers, solid waste collection, landfill waste, roads and storm drainage.

Recreational trail and park users should familiarize themselves with closures or hazards in the area, as advised by the RDOS EOC.

“The RDOS thanks residents for your patience and understanding during this stressful time,” said the organizations release.

“In addition, the RDOS thanks BC Wildfire Service, Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department and all mutual aid fire departments, Office of the Fire Commissioner, BC Fire Chiefs Association, all emergency personnel including RCMP, Emergency Support Services (ESS) volunteers from Penticton, Summerland, Oliver, Osoyoos, Keremeos and Princeton, Animal Lifeline Emergency Response (ALERT), Search and Rescue from Penticton, Oliver and Osoyoos, and Kelowna, Interior Health, BC Emergency Health Services, City of Penticton and neighbouring municipalities, and everyone who offered support during the Christie Mountain Wildfire.”

Anyone interested in becoming an Emergency Support Services volunteer is asked to call the RDOS EOC at 250-490-4225 for more information.

