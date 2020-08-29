Christie Mountain wildfire still keeping crews on their toes

The Christie Mountain wildfire is still being held, but it’s also still giving crews something to contend with.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) said Saturday morning that part of the fire has jumped the retardant lines on its eastern flank.

“The fire moved out of an area that was inaccessible for crews, past a retardant line and down into a ravine,” BCWS said. “Crews are actively working the area with aircraft.”

The 2,122.5-hectare fire just north of Okanagan Falls was classified as “held” on Tuesday, Aug. 25, and a rescinded evacuation alert allowed residents of 319 properties in Heritage Hills to return home that same day.

Crews have been using hand ignitions to burn out small pockets of fuel on the east flank. BCWS says the hand ignitions help to “reduce fire behaviour and to bring the fire to more accessible ground for crews to solidify control of the fire.” Residents can expect to see smoke in the area as a result.

On Friday the BCWS confirmed lightning to be the cause of the blaze, which ignited on Aug. 18.

Brendan Shykora