Christie Mountain wildfire deemed under control

The wildfire is no longer considered a fire of note

  • Sep. 11, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The BC Wildfire Service has determined that the Christie Mountain wildfire is now classified as under control and is no longer a fire of note.

As of Friday, Sept. 11, 39 firefighters continue mop up efforts and are patrolling the east flank of the fire, with support from four helicopters.

BC Wildfire explained Friday that during an overnight aerial scan on Sept. 9, they identified several hot spots that they are working to extinguish.

Those nearby may see smoke within the fire’s perimeter.

The wildfire service advised that if smoke rises from green, unburned fuel or from outside a fire’s perimeter, it should be reported immediately to 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

READ MORE: No call to action for local fire warden to Christie Mountain

READ MORE: Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

@PentictonNews editor@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chase RCMP investigate shot fired during disagreement
Next story
Driver sentence in 2018 fatal Maple Ridge hit-and-run

Just Posted

Most Read