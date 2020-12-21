Chris Swain volunteer of year at Cowichan Therapeutic Riding Association

RCMP S/Sgt Chris Swain is the volunteer of the year at the Cowichan Therapeutic Riding Association. (File photo)

S/Sgt Chris Swain, from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment, is the volunteer of the year at the Cowichan Therapeutic Riding Association.

Swain received the recognition after volunteering two therapeutic riding lessons a week, working with both therapy horses and riders.

“Chris brings an easy camaraderie and instills confidence in both therapy horses and riders making him a unique asset to our team” the announcement on the CTRA’s Facebook website stated

“He has also been instrumental in working with CTRA to create equine-assisted programming for first-responders to engage in team building, personal wellness, and create volunteer opportunities. Always an ambassador for our cause and a boost to staff morale, it is our pleasure to honour him in this small way.”

Detachment Commander Inspector Chris Bear said Swain is a leader not only in the detachment, but in the community as well.

“He goes above and beyond every day, and this shows how much he cares for those in the community,” Bear said.

