Chris Kloot announces he will be running for re-election to council

Kloot's first term saw challenges, he says, but there were also many successes along the way

Calling his first term as city councillor an “incredible journey,” Chris Kloot announced he is seeking re-election on the Friday morning before the long weekend.

Kloot noted the work of an elected official often means sacrifices in private life.

“But in consultation with the most important people in my life — my family, they graciously support my desire to continue representing my hometown, the City of Chilliwack with sound, stable and fiscally responsible leadership.”

Everyone has watched as the city has “grown dramatically” in recent years, said Kloot, who also is a realtor, and chicken farmer.

“While certainly I recognize that this has come with its own challenges and frustrations, there have been many successes along the way,” said Kloot in a release. “While we don’t always agree, I am grateful for the wisdom and passion the mayor and each council member bring to the table. We all strive towards making Chilliwack the best it has ever been.

“I would like to continue being an integral part of these important conversations.”

From his first term, Kloot listed some of what has been achieved:

• Focus on RCMP/fire protective services

• Successful partnerships on affordable housing projects

• Housing opportunities growing

• A strong focus on quality of life

• Protection of agricultural land and supporting farmers

