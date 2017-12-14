Choices operations extended until spring 2018

Residents will be transitioned to former Tally Ho site in Victoria

Residential rooms at the Choices Transitional Shelter rim a common area inside one of the buildings at the facility in View Royal. (File photo)

Residents at the Choices transitional shelter in View Royal have had their stay temporarily extended until spring 2018.

The extension, announced by the province Wednesday, will allow the residents to transition to a new supportive housing development in the works in Victoria.

Located at 94 Talcott Rd., in the former provincial youth custody centre, Choices is operated by Our Place Society. The society is working to create individualized housing plans for the remaining residents.

The plan is to have the Choices residents transferred to the former Tally Ho Inn, 3020 Douglas St., by the end of March 2018. After that, the site in View Royal will be closed.

“Thank you to the Town of View Royal and residents for their assistance over the past several years,” said Shayne Ramsay, B.C. Housing CEO in a statement. “We are grateful for the partnership, and the support of the township, in helping to provide vitally needed housing for individuals from Victoria’s tent city.”

RELATED: Victoria council narrowly approves transitional housing for former Tally Ho

Late last month Victoria City council voted in favour of a temporary use permit that would allow the Victoria Cool Aid Society to house 52 homeless adults for up to three years. The society has started renovating the site.

The Cool Aid Society said in a statement that it would be staffing this property at a higher level than some of its other buildings, with two resident support workers on site at all times, supplemented by a full-time on-site supervisor and a client service worker.

Sig code

editor@goldstreamgazette.com