Chip Run raises $32,000 for cancer care team

Money will be used to financially support families with cancer-related expenses

The 10th Annual Chip run July 24 has raised more than $32,000 for the Smithers Community Cancer Care Team (CCCT).

The result blows away the fundraiser’s previous best total of $20,000 set in 2019. A pandemic-affected event last year raised $20,000.

Chip Run organizer Lainie Waterhouse, whose brother Bob died from cancer in late July 2011, was thrilled with this year’s participation and result.

“What an amazing year,” she said in a Facebook post. “I’m so blown away by all of the support!”

“This is our biggest amount ever, and it’s quite unbelievable to think our little run has turned into something so amazing.”

The event, which mimics Bob’s daily run from Smithers to Kitwanga delivering chips when he was the Frito Lay representative in the area, attracted 109 motorcycles carrying approximately 160 people.

The money will be used to provide financial assistance for cancer patients and their families required to travel for diagnosis and/or treatment.

The 11th Annual Chip Run is scheduled for July 23, 2022.

Smithers Interior News