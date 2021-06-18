Chinook Salmon limits set to zero in some BC tidal waters

Department of Oceans and Fisheries has announced as of July 19 chinook salmon is not to be fished in certain areas in BC tidal waters until July. Spring chinook salmon are seen swimming. (Photo courtesy Michael Humling, US Fish & Wildlife Service)

In an effort to protect Skeena chinook salmon, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans has announced that as of June 19 the new recreational daily catch limit will be reduced to zero in certain areas.

The measures for tidal waters around the North Coast are in effect until July 11, when the limits will be increased to one chinook allowed per day until July 31 for areas three to five, 103 to 105 and sub-area 102-1.

Areas one, two, 142, and a portion of area 10 have different restrictions with one chinook permitted per day from June 1 to July 11, and two per day after that until March 2022.

Department of Oceans and Fisheries reminded anglers that barbless hooks are required when fishing in tidal waters of British Columbia. Possession limits are two times the daily limits.

“Sport anglers are encouraged to participate in the Salmon Sport Head Recovery Program by labelling and submitting head from adipose fin-clipped chinook and coho,” DFO stated.

Fishers are advised by DFO to check http://bcsportfishguide.ca for fishing closures and other recreational fishing information.

Haida Gwaii Observer