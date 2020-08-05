Chinook Community Forest holds open house and BBQ in Burns Lake

Rachelle van Zanten, the Community Program Director for the Burns Lake area for Spirit North is teaching a bunch of indigenous kids canoeing and paddle boarding - to be one with the land - Zanten leads the training courses for students at Morris Williams Elementary School and Woyenne Youth Centre on Lake Babine First Nation, and at the Wet'suwet'en First Nation. Canoeing and paddle boarding happens every Wednesday either on Burns Lake or on Kager Lake and there are separate batches for teens and younger kids. (Priyanka Ketkar photos)