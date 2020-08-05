Chinook Community Forest holds open house and BBQ in Burns Lake

Chinook Community Forest held their annual open house and BBQ at the Burns Lake Native Development Corp. parking lot on July 29. General Manager Ken Nielson and President Miles Fuller were seen enjoying the event and at times even manning the registration booth at the entrance. On a relaxed summer evening, with the sun finally gracing the community, the BBQ was a hit, with several people from the community coming together to share a meal. (Priyanka Ketkar photos)
