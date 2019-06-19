Chinook Comfor donates $5,000 to Spirit North

Mountain bikers at Bike Camp pose as a cheque for $5,000 from Chinook Community Forest is presented to Spirit North, at Kager Lake, on June 12. Chinook Community Forest manager Ken Nielsen (back, third from left) was there to present the cheque. The donation from the community forest helped pay for the mountain bikes that students with Spirit North rode for Bike Camp. It was the first time Chinook has donated to Spirit North, a program that engages First Nations youth in sports. Last year Chinook donated $5,000 to the Burns Lake Mountain Biking Association. (Blair McBride photo)