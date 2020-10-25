Chimney Lake Road closed Sunday afternoon due to flipped truck across both lanes

A garbage truck is across the road

A garbage truck has crashed on Chimney Lake Road Sunday afternoon, making the road impassible.

A witness said the truck is flipped on its side about two kilometres south of Dog Creek Road Sunday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

The driver is reported to be OK.

No estimate at this time when the area will be cleared.

Motorists say the road is covered in ice and slippery in that area.

A winter storm overnight is expected to bring more snow and freezing rain to the Cariboo.

