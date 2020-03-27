Chimney catches fire in Fort St. James

Fire chief said there was minimal damage as residents were quick in calling 911

Fort St. James firefighters responded to a chimney fire in the district early morning on Friday, March. 27. (Photo submitted by Fire Chief Steven DeRousie)

A chimney caught fire in Fort St. James today.

Steven DeRousie, fire chief of the district said that 10 firefighters and three trucks responded to the fire at 4:35 am on Elm Street on March 27.

“On arrival it was confirmed fire was in the wall, forcing deconstruction of the wall to extinguish,” DeRousie told the Caledonia Courier.

However, there was minimal damage overall and no water damage, as residents called 911 “quickly” after being woken up by their smoke alarm to the smell of smoke in the home.

“Working smoke alarms save lives!” said DeRousie.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

Caledonia Courier