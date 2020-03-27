Chimney catches fire in Fort St. James

A chimney caught fire in Fort St. James today.
Steven DeRousie, fire chief of the district said that 10 firefighters and three trucks responded to the fire at 4:35 am on Elm Street on March 27.
“On arrival it was confirmed fire was in the wall, forcing deconstruction of the wall to extinguish,” DeRousie told the Caledonia Courier.
However, there was minimal damage overall and no water damage, as residents called 911 “quickly” after being woken up by their smoke alarm to the smell of smoke in the home.
“Working smoke alarms save lives!” said DeRousie.
Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express
aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter