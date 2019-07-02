Chilliwack’s safe haven for recovering alcohol and drug addicts in jeopardy

A Chilliwack group that runs a drug and alcohol clubhouse is facing the reality it may soon have to close its doors.

The Alano Club exists within the walls of a heritage home on Victoria Avenue. Tucked away from the street under tall trees between a pawn shop and an empty retail building, it may not even catch the casual traveller’s eye. And its location puts it right in the epicentre of the homeless, opioid and alcohol addiction issues that plague this city.

But the club and its house are not part of those problems, stresses Alano Club president Don Lehn.

That’s been a tough message to get out into the community. He says even though the Alano Club has a history in Chilliwack that dates back at least to the 1950s, many people hold the belief that the club is filled with ne’er-do-wells. In fact, Lehn says, the members are people like him, who are striving to make themselves and their community a better place.

Lehn’s been working at increasing awareness of the good work that the club does, and its vital importance to its members. Now, as their funding is in danger and the building is falling into disrepair, his message has a sense of urgency like never before.

“We were audited a couple of months ago,” he explains, due to clerical errors. They did all the paperwork, dating back several years and resubmitted it. They’ve since found out that a number of recovery clubs are under similar review, and just in the last week, the Victoria Alano Club has had to close.

GOFUNDME under Chilliwack BC Alano Club Survival, or visit them on Facebook to learn more about their programs.

