Chilliwack’s Philomusica Chorus offers Mother’s Day music

A delightful trip down memory lane will be presented by Chilliwack’s Philomusica Chorus with its concert As Time Goes By on Mother’s Day.

Under the direction of Paula Quick, the Philomusica Chorus will offer a recital of some of the most memorable songs of the 1930s and ’40s on Sunday, May 12 at 2 p.m. in the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre of the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

The chorus will be joined by the Philomusica Wind Quintet: Sarah Dyck (flute), Margaret Smiley (oboe), Stacey Brereton (clarinet), Sarka Kvicinski (French horn) and Helen Kahlke (baritone saxophone).

Songs will include favourites such as Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, Sentimental Journey, I’ll Be Seeing You, Twelfth Street Rag, Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree (With Anyone Else But Me), On the Sunny Side of the Street and more.

Moms of all ages will be guaranteed a toe-tapping treat, and no one on stage will mind hearing the odd “hum-along.”

Tickets for this special musical event are: $25/general and $20/seniors and youth. They are on sale at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre Box Office, 604-391-7469 (SHOW) and online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca/tickets.

