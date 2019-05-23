Chilliwack’s pediatric observation unit gets financial shot from trades workers

Unions and contractors donate more than $30,000 to Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation

A group of contractors and union workers from the Molson Coors project gathered this Tuesday at Chilliwack General Hospital to donate $30,300 to the pediatric observation unit. (Jessica Peters/ The Progress)

Several union workers and contractors came together this week to deliver something special to the pediatric observation unit at Chilliwack General Hospital.

With huge smiles and a giant cheque in hand they arrived in the hospital lobby to hand over $30,300 to the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation.

Everyone involved is working on the Molson Coors building, and they wanted to give back to the community as they work here. The Boilermakers Contractors Association of B.C. and several affiliates of the BC Building Trades Unions that are working to complete the project have committed to leaving a lasting legacy to the people of Chilliwack that reaches beyond the brewery.

“We are excited to build another strong relationship that will improve the quality of health care in Chilliwack,” said Liz Harris, executive director of the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation. “It’s wonderful to see such amazing support of Chilliwack General Hospital.”

She said when they receive such sizable donations, they are able to purchase “more impactful equipment.” The observation unit had 2,300 visits last year, in six beds. Medical staff move young patients out of the emergency area for a more comfortable visit as they await tests and results, and require observation.

READ MORE: Better care for kids arrives at Chilliwack hospital with new unit

Several of the workers came directly from the job site for the cheque presentation, and they were joined by Mayor Ken Popove.

They were from the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 170, United Association Local 516, Boilermakers Lodge 359, International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Canada, International Union of Operating Engineers 115, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 213, and British Columbia Regional Council of Carpenters.

The contractors that contributed were Sinco Engineering, Westcan Scaffolding, Western Pacific Enterprises, AARC West Insulation, and Elworthy Electrical.

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by the Fraser Health Authority. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.

@CHWKcommunityjpeters@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.