Chilliwack’s newest school board trustee to be sworn in tonight

The newest Chilliwack school trustee will be sworn in a special meeting later today.

Carin Bondar won the recent byelection, on Feb. 13, filling the seat left empty when former board chair Dan Coulter was elected to be Chilliwack MLA.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23 and anyone wanting to watch the meeting in real time will need to register on the school district’s website, www.sd33.bc.ca. Bondar’s oath of office will be the only item on that meeting’s agenda.

That meeting will be followed at 7 p.m. by the regular meeting of the school board. A separate registration is required for that meeting. The agenda for the regular meeting includes a third reading of the 2020-2021 amended annual budget, the transfer of local capital for building projects, and an update on the policy renovation project. There will also be a presentation by senior staff on the district’s strategic plan.

Both meetings will also be available the following day on the Chilliwack School District’s YouTube channel.

READ MORE: Carin Bondar wins contentious Chilliwack school board byelection Saturday

@CHWKcommunityjpeters@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress