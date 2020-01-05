Chilliwack’s most valuable home owned by VIP Chinese gambler

Top 10 most valuable properties in the City of Chilliwack are in the country

The most valuable residential property in Chilliwack in 2020 according to BC Assessment is this Greendale home valued at $3.16 million built by a Chinese VIP gambler connected to the RCMPâ€™s investigation of money laundering at B.C. casinos. (GoogleMaps)

Down many of Chilliwack’s rural roads are grassy fields, rustic barns, dairy farms and grazing animals.

What’s also in there and amongst modest residences and ramshackle trailers are some of the most expensive properties in the city.

The top 10 residential addresses with the highest assessed values for 2020 are mostly mansions set away from the road on rural properties in places such as Greendale, Rosedale and Yarrow, and seven out of the 10 are all in the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR).

On a bend on McSween Road on Fairfield Island is number 10 on the list, a modest house that sits on 17 acres and includes an industrial greenhouse operation with an assessment of $2.05 million, according to BC Assessment.

Over to Greendale is a newer house set back from Blackburn Road valued at $2.16 million in the number seven spot.

On Thornton Road between Promontory and Ryder Lake is a perennial top 10 Chilliwack valued home at $2.33 million. This property at 47295 Thornton Rd. was the number one valued property for a number of years.

This Rosedale house in the ALR at 50200 Castleman Rd. is the third most valuable residential property in Chilliwack in 2020 at $2.66 million, according to B.C. Assessment. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Number three is huge house in the ALR on Castleman Road at $2.66 million. Number two is hidden about as high up as you can go on Vedder Mountain in Yarrow on Karson Road valued at $2.96 million.

But it’s one of the most unique properties in Chilliwack that sits at number one on the list. The only house valued at over $3 million – at $3.16 million to be exact – is a mansion on 11 acres surrounded by 15-foot-high cedar hedging, chain link fence, and guarded by more than 30 security cameras.

The home was a mystery and a curiosity to neighbours until news reports from a little over a year ago revealed the home is owned by Rongxiang “Tiger” Yuan, a man reportedly tied to the Chinese military who owns a gun shop and an extensive firearms collection.

Underneath the 10,000-square-foot home is an underground garage with millions of dollars of luxury cars, antique vehicles and weapons. Yuan is a so-called “whale” gambler that investigators connected to alleged massive cash deliveries at Richmond’s River Rock Casino, according to allegations in 2015 Lottery Corp. investigation documents.

Top 10 valued properties in the City of Chilliwack, according to BC Assessment:

1. 6500 Chadsey Road (Greendale) $3.16 million

2. 3190 Karson Road (Yarrow) $2.96 million

3. 50200 Castleman Road (Rosedale) $2.66 million

4 . 47295 Thornton Road (Promontory-Ryder Lake) $2.33 million

5. 6255 Chadsey Road (Greendale) – $2.3 million

6. 51875 Nevin Road (Rosedale) – $2.29 million

7. 42273 Keith Wilson Road (Greendale) – $2.17 million

8. 6185 Blackburn Road (Greendale) – $2.16 million

9. 8050 Old Orchard Road – $2.07 million

10. 11160 McSween Road (Fairfield Island) – $2.05 million

