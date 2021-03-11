Chilliwack’s COVID case count increases in lastest report from B.C. Centre for Disease Control

After seeing the numbers drop for several weeks, Chilliwack is slowly heading in the wrong direction

After trending downward for several weeks and hitting a low mark in mid-February, Chilliwack’s weekly COVID case count is creeping up.

In the latest report from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), the local health authority (LHA) counted 110 cases between Feb. 28 and Mar. 6.

That’s 19 more than the previous week and 37 more than the 73 recorded between Feb. 7-13.

Chilliwack has 10.1 to 15 cases per 100,000 population, placing the LHA in the third worst of the six BCCDC categories. But it could be worse, and it typically has been a short drive west on Highway No. 1.

Abbotsford’s COVID case count last week was 183, working out to between 15.1 and 20 cases per 100,000 population. Further west, Surrey remains B.C.’s hottest spot by volume, with 863 cases. Averaging more than 20 cases per 100,000 population, Surrey is in the BCCDC’s worst category.

B.C.’s other hot spots are smaller communities in the northwest corner of the province.

The Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert, Kitimat, Terrace, Upper Skeena and Nisga’a LHA’s are all averaging more than 20 cases per 100,000 people.

