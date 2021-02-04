Chilliwack’s COVID case count drops into double digits

With 93 cases over seven days, Chilliwack is longer among B.C.'s worst COVID hot-spots

The lastest COVID map released by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Chilliwack is reflecting a provide-wide drop in COVID-19 cases, according to the latest report from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

Each week, the organization releases case counts for local health authorities (LHA).

For the period of Jan. 24 to 30, Chilliwack had a case count of 93, down 29 from the previous week’s 122.

RELATED: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

RELATED: ‘Raising the alarm:’ Priority vaccines urged for homeless population, shelter staff

Chilliwack’s peak was 156, from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2 and at that time those numbers were among the very worst in the province. Chilliwack averaged more than 20 cases per 100,000 people, where the local average is now between 10.1 and 15 cases per 100,000.

That’s still not great, the third-worst category in the BCCDC report, but there are now 14 LHAs in worse shape. In places like Fernie, Terrace and the Bella Coola Valley a relatively small amount of cases in a small population puts them in hot-spot territory.

Chilliwack’s neighbors are also in better shape.

Hope had one case last week after having eight the week prior. Agassiz stayed steady at seven cases both weeks. Abbotsford dropped sharply from 201 to 171 and Surrey, by volume the most COVID impacted LHA in B.C., dropped from 589 cases to 542.

@ProgressSports eric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress