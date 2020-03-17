Chilliwack’s Cottonwood Mall businesses shut their doors as COVID-19 worsens

While the mall itself will remain open, most of its businesses are shuttered until further notice.

Several businesses in Cottonwood Mall are choosing to close down during the coronavirus crisis. (Submitted)

While Cottonwood Mall will stay open, with limited hours, most of its stores are choosing to close until further notice.

“Some of our retailers have chosen to reduce their hours further, open extended hours, or in some cases, close completely,” a notice at cottonwoodmall.ca reads. “We are supporting our retailers choice to operate as they deem necessary for the safety of their staff and customers.

“Access hours to the property will remain unchanged, as we understand there are some services, including essential services, that are choosing to operate as per their usual hours of business, and we will continue to support them in their approach.”

As of 5 p.m. today (Tuesday), the following businesses and kiosks are shut down: QE Home, Urban Kids, West 49, Bluenotes, Ardene, Wirelesswave, Garage, Koodo, Virgin Mobile, Sandwich Tree, The Source, Bootlegger, Ricki’s, Cleo, Cinnamon City, Claire’s, Rogers Wireless, Purdy’s, Shoe Warehouse, Cole’s and David’s Tea.

READ MORE: B.C. liquor stores to remain open for now

READ MORE: No confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chilliwack so far

Pennington’s will be closed until further notice at 6 p.m.

Among the businesses currently listed as staying open with altered hours: Liberty Tax Service, Cob’s Bread and Image Optometry.

Flight Centre is listed as ‘by appointment only.’

For the moment, the Cottonwood Mall website says the building itself will be open daily from noon to 5 p.m.

“As Canadian authorities move to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), we are taking all appropriate measures to ensure we are providing you with a safe shopping experience.

“We have implemented enhanced protocols around cleaning. The cleaning products we use are industrial-grade, and food-service approved. In addition, we will follow the advice of the World Health Organization in encouraging social distancing as part of the strategy to eliminate the spread of the virus.”

Outside the main building, Earl’s is listed as open for pick up and delivery, but closed for dining.

@ProgressSportseric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress