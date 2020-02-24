Chilliwack youth coach sexual touching decision scheduled for Monday

Former Chilliwack Sports Academy basketball coach and Cheam Centre employee Codie Anderson (formerly Hindle) faced trial for sexual interference of a person under 16 from an alleged 2010 incident. A decision is scheduled in BC Supreme Court on Feb. 24, 2020. (Photo Kwantlen Polytechnic University)

A judge is set to make a decision Monday whether or not a former Chilliwack youth coach is guilty of sexual touching an 11-year-old boy in 2010.

Codie Anderson (who went by Hindle at the time) was charged with one count of sexual interference under 16.

At trial, he was accused by two other young males of similar sexual touching, evidence Anderson argued should not have been allowed to be included, but was allowed by BC Supreme Court Justice Thomas Crabtree.

The trial ended in September, and a decision was scheduled for Dec. 17. That was postponed by the judge for personal reasons, with the new date now set for Feb. 24, 2020.

