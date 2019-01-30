Chilliwack woman facing impaired driving charge after collision

Mounties reminder: 'Impaired driving is dangerous and jeopardizes the safety of the community'

Chilliwack RCMP are reminding drivers about the dangers of drinking and driving after a collision that may lead to charges against a 32-year-old woman.

At around 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 24, Mounties responded to a report of a pickup truck colliding into two vehicles parked on Wellington Avenue near Corbould Street.

As police on scene conducted the investigation, general duty officers noted alleged symptoms of intoxication in the woman from Chilliwack who was operating the pickup truck involved.

• RELATED: Two Chilliwack vehicle crashes lead to two possible drunk driving charges

RCMP will now submit the evidence from the investigation to the BC Prosecution Service for their assessment of charges of impaired driving and refusal to provide a breath sample.

“Impaired driving is dangerous and jeopardizes the safety of the community,” said Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail. “RCMP remain committed to removing these drivers from our roadways.”

RCMP remind everyone who witnesses suspicious driving behaviour to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.

• RELATED: Impaired driving laws creates different classes of offenders, says Lower Mainland lawyer

@PeeJayAitchpaul.henderson@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.